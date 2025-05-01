Gov Yusuf Marks May Day With New Wage

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has congratulated workers in the State and across Nigeria on the occasion of the 2025 International Workers’ Day, describing the labour force as the backbone of democratic governance, national development, and societal progress.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

In a landmark address delivered at the May Day celebration in Kano, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare, unveiling a series of bold initiatives aimed at improving working conditions, boosting morale, and positioning Kano as a model of labour-conscious governance.

“Today is not merely a public holiday,” the governor said. “It is a day rooted in history—for sacrifice and the struggle for justice, equity, and the dignity of labour.”

Recalling Kano’s historical place as the first state to host an official May Day celebration in 1980 under the late Governor Abubakar Rimi, Governor Yusuf expressed pride in continuing that legacy through progressive policies centred on workers’ interests.

In one of the most significant announcements of the day, Governor Yusuf revealed that Kano State has officially adopted a new minimum wage of ₦71,000, making it one of the first states in Nigeria to implement a substantial wage increase for civil servants.

“Through deliberate and determined efforts, we have successfully ensured that the new minimum wage for civil servants in Kano State stands at ₦71,000. This is a bold and commendable step toward enhancing workers’ welfare,” he said.

He emphasized that the new salary structure is designed to cushion the effects of economic hardship, raise morale, and improve productivity across public service.

The governor also outlined ongoing reforms aimed at revitalizing the civil service. These include institutionalizing regular training and capacity building through workshops and partnerships with institutions like ASCON, modernizing administrative procedures, and reviewing key operational documents such as the Civil Service Rules, Financial Instructions, and the Scheme of Service.

He highlighted the payment of ₦16 billion in pension arrears, the upward review of the minimum pension from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000, and the release of ₦100 million to support pensioners’ activities—signaling a strong commitment to retirees’ welfare.

“Pension reform is not just an administrative task; it is a moral duty to those who served with honour,” he declared.

Governor Yusuf announced the creation of new ministries and agencies to improve service delivery and generate employment.

These include the Ministries of Housing Development, Internal Security, Solid Minerals, and Power & Renewable Energy, as well as new agencies like the Kano State ICT Development Agency and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency.

“These institutions are not just bureaucratic creations—they are strategic responses to the demands of a modern, inclusive, and secure society,” he noted.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to urban renewal, citing the ongoing construction of flyovers at Dan Agundi and Tal’udu junctions, road expansions, improved drainage systems, and the installation of streetlights.

He also mentioned the declaration of a state of emergency on education, and the formation of a special task force to tackle phone snatching and thuggery in the state.

Governor Yusuf closed his address with a call for unity, civic responsibility, and collective action.

“While economic hardship poses challenges, it also offers opportunities for resilience, innovation, and solidarity,” he said. “Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism, productivity, and public service.”

Labour leaders in the state commended the administration’s efforts and expressed support for continued collaboration toward a more prosperous Kano.

