Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the appointments and promotions of new officials across key government institutions in the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Monday, February 2, by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa.

According to the statement, Abubakar Matawalle was appointed as Acting Director-General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, while Yusuf Mukhtar was promoted to the rank of Permanent Secretary.

Other appointees are Rahama Alhaji as Provost of the Kano State Anti-Corruption Institute, while veteran Kannywood actress Aina’u Ade was promoted from Special Assistant to Senior Special Assistant on Kannywood Affairs.

Speaking further, Dawakin-Tofa said Matawalle had previously served as Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Welfare Board and as Permanent Secretary, Establishment, before retiring from the Kano State Civil Service in 2014.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Matawalle is a seasoned administrator who rose from the position of Assistant Secretary to Permanent Secretary and distinguished himself in the management of Hajj operations over the years.”

On Rahama Alhaji, the spokesperson described her as a highly accomplished legal practitioner with extensive experience in litigation, corporate law, regulatory compliance, and academic administration.

He added, “Her appointment reflects the governor’s commitment to strengthening anti-corruption institutions with professionals of proven integrity, competence, and administrative capacity.”

He noted that the promotion of Aina’u Ade was due to her brilliant performance working as Special Assistant on Kannywood Affairs.

The Governor called on the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them through hard work, transparency, and loyalty to the Kano First Agenda. All appointments and promotions take immediate effect.

This came days after the governor approved a round of appointments and promotions to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across key sectors of the state.

Abdulkadir Kankarofi was appointed as Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs in the Office of the Executive Governor.