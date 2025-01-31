Gov Yusuf Launches 40-Bed Hospital In Zarewa Under SDG Intervention

Share

…Commends Sen. Sumaila for Impactful Constituency Projects in Kano South

In a strategic move to strengthen Kano State’s healthcare system, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has commissioned a 40-bed hospital in Zarewa, Rogo Local Government Area.

The facility, constructed under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative, was facilitated by Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, as part of his 2024 Constituency Projects.

In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Governor Yusuf commended Senator Kawu Sumaila for championing the project, noting that the hospital will significantly improve access to quality healthcare for residents of Zarewa and surrounding communities.

“This is a well-conceptualized 40-bed hospital, facilitated and constructed through the efforts of Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the governor stated.

Governor Yusuf further directed the Kano State Hospitals Management Board to immediately deploy qualified and committed healthcare workers to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of medical services.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the health sector, the governor assured the people of Kano that his government will continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure to enhance the well-being of the state’s growing population.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, revealed that the hospital is designed to provide primary healthcare services to at least 20,000 patients.

He added that the facility is fully equipped to offer laboratory services, routine immunization, and antenatal care programs.

Representing Senator Kawu Sumaila, Dr. Ishaq Falalu Zarewa reiterated that the hospital project was part of the senator’s commitment to fulfilling the campaign promises he made to his constituents.

