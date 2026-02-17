Gov Yusuf Lauds Tinubu, APC Govs For N8bn Support To Singer Market Fire Victims

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for approving a total donation of ₦8 billion to victims of the recent inferno at Singer Market in Kano metropolis.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Monday.

Governor Yusuf explained that the support comprises ₦5 billion from the Federal Government and ₦3 billion from Progressive APC Governors across the country.

The Governor described the intervention as timely and compassionate, noting that it will significantly cushion the devastating impact of the fire on traders and their families.

He said the gesture demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, particularly in moments of distress and national emergencies.

Governor Yusuf also commended the APC Governors for their solidarity and brotherly support, describing their ₦3 billion contribution as a strong reflection of unity and shared responsibility within the party.

He assured that the funds would be transparently utilised for the rebuilding of affected shops and the provision of direct assistance to genuine victims of the disaster.

The donation was announced by Vice President Kashim Shettima during his visit to the scene of the fire incident at the Singer Market on Monday.

Governor Yusuf pledged that his administration would work closely with relevant federal agencies, APC stakeholders, and market associations to ensure proper and equitable disbursement of the relief funds.

He further called on affected traders to remain calm and hopeful, assuring them that the Kano State Government would complement the intervention with additional support measures.