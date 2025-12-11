Gov. Yusuf Lauds Dangote For Dedicating 25% Of Wealth To Charity

…As Dangote Foundation sets support for out-of-school children in Kano, other states

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has applauded Alhaji Aliko Dangote for dedicating 25% of his wealth to charity, describing the gesture as a historic boost to human development and a model for philanthropic leadership in Africa.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

The governor referenced these remarks during an event held at Eko Hotels, Lagos, which attracted top national stakeholders, including the Vice President, the governors of Kano, Gombe, Nasarawa and Borno, alongside the two Ministers of Education.

At the gathering, the Aliko Dangote Foundation announced a N100 billion education support package targeting 155,000 students across Nigeria.

The Foundation further revealed a ten-year vision to spend up to N1 trillion to reach 1,325,000 beneficiaries, with a major focus on out-of-school children.

Governor Yusuf welcomed the initiative, noting that its emphasis on access, teacher training, and infrastructure directly complements Kano’s bold education reforms under the state of emergency declared in the sector.

He highlighted Kano’s achievements in education, including the recruitment of over 13,000 teachers, major school rehabilitation, reduction of overcrowded classrooms, distribution of desks, and support for students through scholarships and tuition fee reductions.

He also emphasised ongoing efforts to conduct a statewide survey to accurately identify out-of-school children and integrate Qur’anic schools into learning centres.

The governor commended the decision to allocate N15 billion for upgrading the state-owned Aliko Dangote University, Wudil, to international standards, noting that it will enhance access, improve quality, and boost global competitiveness.

He said the Foundation’s intervention captures the real needs of the system, supports Kano’s priorities, and strengthens partnership for education.

He reaffirmed Kano State’s overall vision for education: every school a good school, every child enrolled in school, every student an engaged learner, every teacher a caring educator, every parent a supportive partner, and the government as a committed investor in human capital development.

He also underlined key actions taken and planned by the government: over 13,000 teachers recruited, hundreds of overseas scholarships provided, tuition fees cut in half for state university students, rehabilitation of 1,358 secondary and technical schools and 5,200 primary schools.

Also, the installation of 250 boreholes and 820 toilet units, construction of 28,264 classrooms and 300 laboratories planned, and a statewide survey for out-of-school children to ensure access for every child, including integration of Qur’anic schools.

The governor expressed optimism for a future of great partnership and mutual collaboration with the Aliko Dangote Foundation to achieve these goals.