Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, Emir Sanusi Laid DanZago To Rest

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, alongside Senator Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday, attended the funeral prayer of an attitude Politician, Alhaji Haruna Ahmadu Zago.

DanZago who was the Managing Director of REMASAB, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, February 13 after suffering a protracted illness.

The funeral prayer, led by the Commander General of the Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, was held at the Kano Emir’s Palace and attended by hundreds of mourners.

Shortly after the prayer, Governor Yusuf accompanied the deceased’s body to Kofar Mazugal Graveyard for burial.

Governor Yusuf, along with the national leader of the NNPP Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, cabinet members, and other aides, later visited the Zago family residence to offer condolences.

At the residence, Governor Yusuf was received by the late businessman’s sons, Muhammad and Mukhtar Haruna Zago.

During the visit, Comrade Gwarzo offered prayers for the deceased, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant the family strength during this difficult time.

Alhaji Zago is survived by four wives, 37 children, and numerous grandchildren.

