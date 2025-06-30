Kano State Governor, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf, has issued a stern warning to all local government chairmen and stakeholders involved in the 2025 wet season fertilizer distribution to farmers, cautioning them against any attempt to divert the subsidized farm inputs.

The warning came during the official flag-off ceremony of the 2025 wet season subsidized fertilizer distribution held at the premises of Al-Yuma Company in Madobi Local Government Area, where farmers from the state’s 44 Local Government Areas were represented.

In a statement released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, Governor Yusuf reiterated that the Kano State Government, in partnership with the local councils, has made significant investments in procuring fertilizers at subsidized rates to support farmers and boost food production across the state.

“Anyone caught diverting these fertilizers meant for our hardworking farmers will face the full wrath of the law,” the governor warned.

“I urge the members of the distribution committees at the local level to ensure justice, fairness, and transparency in carrying out this critical assignment,” he added.

The Governor emphasized that the fertilizers are strictly for agricultural purposes and not for private resale or personal gain. He also encouraged farmers to report any suspicious activities or diversion attempts to the appropriate authorities.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to food security, agricultural development, and rural empowerment in Kano State. He stated that beyond fertilizer, the government will continue to provide essential inputs and resources such as access to markets, credit facilities, and extension services to boost farming productivity and livelihoods.

“Our mission is to support every genuine farmer with what they need to succeed — from fertilizers to access to credit, markets, and improved farming methods,” Yusuf said.

This strong stance against corruption in fertilizer distribution highlights the Kano State Government’s resolve to strengthen the agricultural sector and ensure that subsidized inputs reach the intended beneficiaries, thereby contributing to the state’s overall food sufficiency goals.