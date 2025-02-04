Gov Yusuf Inaugurates Sharia, Zakkat Commissions

Share

…Tasks Zakkat Commission on Alms Collection

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf on Monday inaugurated the Chairmen, Commissioners, and members of the Sharia and Zakkat & Hubusi Commissions.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available to newsmen in Kano.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Yusuf emphasized Kano’s influential status in the Islamic world, citing its large number of renowned scholars, Islamiyya schools, and Islamic study centres.

He noted that the appointees were selected based on merit, competence, and trustworthiness, expressing confidence that they would execute their duties with dedication, enthusiasm, and integrity.

The governor charged the Sharia Commission with the responsibility of fostering unity among Muslim faithful across different sects to enhance peace, stability, and socioeconomic development in the state.

Similarly, he tasked the Zakkat and Hubusi Commission with devising effective strategies to collect alms (Zakkat) from wealthy individuals to support the less privileged, thereby reducing poverty to the barest minimum.

List of Appointees

Sharia Commission

•Chairman: Sheikh Abbas Abubakar Daneji

•Permanent Commissioner I: Malam Yahaya Gwani Hadi

•Permanent Commissioner II: Sheikh Ali Dan Abba

•Members:

•Malam Abubakar Mai Ashafa

•Malam Naziru Saminu Dorayi

•Sheikh Mukhtar Mama

•Sheikh Ibrahim Inuwa

•Malam Adamu Ibrahim

•Alhaji Abubakar Sharif Bala

•Alhaji Yawale Suleiman Gulu

•Malam Aliyu Umar

•Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Na’bi

•Malam Nasiru Sheikh Aliyu Harazimi

•Secretary: Sheikh Dr. Sani Ashir

Zakkat & Hubusi Commission

•Chairman: Barrister Habibu Dan Almajiri

•Permanent Commissioner I: Sheikh Nafi’u Umar Harazimi

•Permanent Commissioner II: Dr. Ali Quraish

•Members:

•Malam Yahaya Muhammad Kwana Hudu

•Sheikh Hassan Sani Kafinga

•Sheikh Arabi Tudun Nufawa

•Malam Sani Sharif Umar

•Professor Garba Muhammadu Tofa

•Malam Adamu Muhammadu Andawo

•Malam Surajo Usman

•Sheikh Adamu Guda

•Malam Inuwa Mustapha

•Malam Nura Badamasi

•Malam Abdullahi Sarkin Sharifai

•Representative of the Kano State Civil Service Commission

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated officials would discharge their responsibilities effectively and contribute to the advancement of Islamic governance and social welfare in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: