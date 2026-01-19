Gov Yusuf In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the State House.

The Kano Governor, dressed in a white Agbada and a red cap, entered the Presidential Villa at about 4:10 pm.

Speculations have been on the planned defection of the Governor from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, reports were rife that negotiations had stalled over whether to give the Governor an automatic 2027 ticket or not.

The governor’s planned defection has been in the news for weeks, causing disaffection between supporters of the Governor and his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The meeting with President Tinubu might not be unconnected with the planned defection.