New Telegraph

January 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Gov Yusuf In…

Gov Yusuf In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

Gov Yusuf In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

Gov Yusuf In Closed-Door Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently meeting with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the State House.

The Kano Governor, dressed in a white Agbada and a red cap, entered the Presidential Villa at about 4:10 pm.

Speculations have been on the planned defection of the Governor from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

However, reports were rife that negotiations had stalled over whether to give the Governor an automatic 2027 ticket or not.

The governor’s planned defection has been in the news for weeks, causing disaffection between supporters of the Governor and his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The meeting with President Tinubu might not be unconnected with the planned defection.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Any Deliberation On Greenland Solely Denmark – UK PM
Read Next

Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Hits $6.1bn In 2025