Gov. Yusuf: If People’re Not Happy With Your Govt., You’re An Imperialist

Recently, in a rear privileged occasion, Governor Abba Yusuf sat down with some members of the Kano Correspondents Chapel to discuss some vital areas of relationship. During the discussion, though not formal, Yusuf Govenor Abba, made some remarkable comments that attracted the attention of Our Correspondent took time to make them out. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said during the discussion that, “I have passion to make people happy, it’s in built. That’s the flair that made Abdullahi Ganduje, and I a parallel lines.

I will employ the instrument of government to ensure my people are happy, irrespective of class or social ranking”. He said: “I see no reasons for being in government if your peoples would con- tinue to wallow in destitution and abject poverty with some basic needs being neglected. That is to me imperialism and excessive wickedness. “That is why in almost six months since my assumption of office, our administration has taken some bold steps in ensuring security of lives and property – the cases of phone snatching and street crimes have become a history in Kano State.

“We took bold steps against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs to save the youth from becoming victims of the menace. This is not all. We went further in our belief that the preventive measures adopted are not enough to stop the vices. My government reopened institutes for skill acquisition for the purposes of equipping the teeming youth with soft and hard skills as well as empowering them with startup capital to start SMEs, which have contributed to the development of Kano State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We equally took decisive steps to overhaul the education and healthcare sectors of Kano State. Schools are presently being renovated in batches, providing free uniforms, schools bag, exercise books and textbooks to Primary and Junior Secondary School pupils, as well as shoes at pilot stage. Arrangement has reached advanced stage in providing a free meal to primary school pupils.

This is in addition to also building new schools across the 44 Local Government councils in the governor’s avowed determination to mop all out- of-school children roaming about the streets. In order to support girls-child education and encourage parents to send their daughters to school, “our administration issued stipend of N20,000 to over 45,000 girl – child as a pilot scheme to support them to continue schooling.” Indeed, he is also re-introducing the girl – child school buses to transport them to and from schools.

“As a mark to supporting high level manpower development agenda, this administration has so far sent 1001 First Class graduates of 2023 academic session to study for Masters degrees at universities abroad. Again, we equally supported numerous Kano State indigenes with the payment of registration fees in some Federal Tertiary Education institutions, thereby reducing by 50%, the registration fees in all State-owned tertiary education institutions in Kano State.

“Our governnent rebuilt and equipped the Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital and commissioned it to provide free medical care to children. We renovated and upgraded the Accident and Emergency section of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital. The government has already started the renovations and up- grading work at Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Nuhu Bamalli Hospital and Bela Leprosy Hospital.

“It is understood that we are in the process of renovating most, if not all the General Hospitals, Clinics and Healthcare centres in Kano State. “It is a passion for me to see Kano, one of the greatest cities, not only in Nigeria but in the whole of SubSaharan Africa, with my people getting the best and excellent attention of government before they even seek for it. “To me, there is no basis for being in government, if the people you are governing will see you as a dictator rather than a leader, who is leading them to goodness and happiness. That is why we will do all we could to make them happy”