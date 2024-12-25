Gov. Yusuf Greets Christian Faithful On Christmas Celebration

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has extended felicitations to the Christian faithful in the state on the occasion of the 2024 Christmas Day celebration.

In a goodwill message on Wednesday, Governor Yusuf rejoiced with Christians who, by the bountiful mercies and favour of Almighty Allah, preserved to witness yet another moment of celebration.

Yusuf, in a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, wants Christians in Kano to embrace the spirit of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, as they relish the season.

The Governor emphasized the need to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, foster unity, and stimulate love in spite of diversity, as that’s the only driving force to progress in the country.

He reminded residents to reflect on the enduring spirit of humanity, love, honesty, kindness, and forgiveness that Jesus Christ preached and inculcated as they imbibe the messages and lessons of the scripture.

Governor Yusuf used the occasion to reiterate their commitment to fulfil his campaign promises, provision of social and infrastructural development that improve the condition of living.

Specifically pointed the state of emergency on education where the deplorable state of infrastructure is being reversed and manpower strengthening, Governor Yusuf assured the sector will continue attracting priority attention.

Governor Yusuf also revealed his administration’s quality attention and deployment of significant resources on the health population of the state.

He particularly hinted at the reactivation of routine immunization, resuscitation of maternal health and Multiple Micronutrients Supplements centres to reduce the ugly trend of malnutrition in the state.

The Governor therefore urged residents to continue support for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) administration in Kano and dissuade from any activities that could provoke unrest or security threats in the state.

He reiterated his commitment to confront any attempt by unscrupulous elements to frustrate the enduring peaceand added that the government is working with all security agencies to deal ruthlessly with any group or individual plotting to test the strength of this administration.

The Governor also donated the sum of twenty million naira to selected Christian groups for the celebration of the 2024 Christmas in Kano.

