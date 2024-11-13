Gov. Yusuf Enhances Police Operations With 78 New Vehicles In Kano

Share

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has bolstered the Kano Police Command’s operational capacity by donating 78 vehicles, aiming to improve security across the state’s 44 local government areas.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa Governor Yusuf emphasized that this support reflects his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Kano’s residents and fostering a secure environment.

He stated that safeguarding lives and property is the fundamental duty of any responsible government, pledging continued collaboration with security agencies to enable effective service delivery.

The donation includes 44 vehicles for the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across all local government areas and 34 Sharon cars equipped for surveillance and rapid response operations.

Governor Yusuf highlighted plans for similar support to other security agencies, urging them to work closely with his administration to address all security challenges in the state.

He thanked the heads of security agencies present and advised that the vehicles, which are equipped with the latest technology, should be well-maintained to ensure longevity and reliable service.

In his remark Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone I, commended the governor for the donation, urging officers to use the vehicles strictly for official purposes.

He also encouraged other organizations and individuals to support security efforts in a similar manner.

In his part Kano State Police Commissioner Salman Dogu Garba, speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, expressed gratitude for the governor’s generosity.

He noted that the new vehicles would significantly enhance the effectiveness of security personnel, ultimately contributing to a safer Kano.

