Gov Yusuf Engages World Bank, Seeks More Interventions For Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged the new leadership of World Bank in Nigeria through a strategic meeting aimed at securing additional development interventions for Kano State.

The meeting, held at the World Bank office, brought together the Country Director, Dr. Ndiamé Diop, and other senior management officials.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Discussions focused on strengthening the partnership between the Kano State Government and the World Bank across key intervention areas, including health, education, climate change, governance, human capital development, agriculture, ease of doing business, and women’s economic empowerment.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the effective utilization of resources to ensure that World Bank-supported programs deliver maximum impact for the people of Kano.

In his response, Dr. Diop acknowledged Kano’s strategic importance in the implementation of the bank’s initiatives and emphasized the numerous opportunities available for the state to leverage for sustainable economic and social development.

This visit underscores Governor Yusuf’s ongoing efforts to attract international partnerships and investments to drive Kano’s long-term growth and development.

