Gov Yusuf Engages 484 Elected Councillors

In a significant effort to ensure equitable distribution of development projects and deliver democratic dividends at the grassroots, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged 484 elected councillors from the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State in a maiden meeting held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Addressing the councillors, Governor Yusuf said the meeting was convened to interact with them as critical stakeholders and to brainstorm on viable projects that can be implemented across the State’s local communities.

He announced that the State government plans to execute grassroots development projects worth N4.8 billion.

The initiatives will cover key areas such as school renovations, borehole drilling, dispensary construction, and local scholarship schemes, among others.

The governor urged the councillors to submit proposals for projects that directly impact their respective communities, with special emphasis on improving education at the grassroots level.

Governor Yusuf also advised the councillors to maintain cordial relationships with their Local government chairmen and remain committed to serving their constituents, emphasizing the need to justify the confidence reposed in them by both the government and the electorate.

He further highlighted his administration’s efforts to transform the local government areas through projects like the 5-kilometre road initiative.

The governor also commiserated with residents of Shanono and other affected communities following recent security disturbances, assuring that the government, in collaboration with security agencies, is working tirelessly to restore peace.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly and former councillor of Falgore Ward in Rogo Local Government Area, Isma’il Jibril Falgore, emphasized the importance of fostering smooth working relationships between councillors and their respective chairmen to ensure effective and peaceful governance at the local level.

