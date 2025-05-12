Gov Yusuf Employs Schools Guards, Gives Teachers Vehicles Loans

Share

In a bid to safeguard primary and secondary schools from the encroachment of criminals and other threats, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the immediate recruitment of 17,600 security guards for schools across the State.

Reports indicate that many public schools in the state lack perimeter fencing and adequate security, prompting the state government’s swift action to address the growing concern and protect students and staff.

In a related development, the State government has also approved a ₦200 million vehicle loan scheme for teachers in both primary and secondary schools.

The initiative is aimed at supporting teachers in acquiring personal vehicles, thereby reducing transportation challenges and boosting their productivity and morale.

Governor Yusuf announced the initiatives during the official flag-off of instructional materials distribution to public schools, a key part of his administration’s ongoing education reform agenda.

“We recognize the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of our children. This loan initiative is part of our broader strategy to support their welfare and uplift the teaching profession in Kano State,” the governor stated.

He added that the loan will be disbursed under transparent and flexible conditions, with priority given to teachers who have demonstrated dedication and commitment in their respective schools.

This intervention complements several education-focused programs introduced under Governor Yusuf’s administration, including the distribution of ₦2.8 billion worth of instructional materials, recruitment of 4,000 BESDA staff, deployment of 17,600 school security guards, and the solarization of 200 schools equipped with digital learning tools.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his commitment to improving both the physical infrastructure and human capital of the education sector, describing teachers as the foundation of sustainable development.

