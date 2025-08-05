Gov Yusuf Employs 1,038 Youths As Agricultural Workers

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf, has offered employment to 1,038 youths as agricultural extension workers, warning them to serve the state with integrity and not siphon public funds.

Speaking during the official distribution of the appointment letters in Kano, Governor Yusuf described the occasion as a fulfillment of his campaign promise to enhance food security and create employment opportunities.

“Today marks a renewed sense of opportunity and fulfillment. This initiative not only aims to strengthen our agricultural workforce but also to improve food production and income for Kano families,” the Governor stated.

He emphasized the need for more extension workers despite Kano leading the country in the number of agricultural agents, adding that the new recruits would support local farmers and boost the state’s economy.

Governor Yusuf urged the new employees to be honest, committed, and punctual, warning them against corruption, absenteeism, and laziness.

He noted that while insecurity has hampered farming in many parts of Nigeria, Kano remains relatively stable, allowing farmers to work efficiently with the support of the state government.

“As part of our support, we’ve awarded a two-kilometer earth dam project that will irrigate 3 million square meters of farmland and provide an additional 2,800 hectares of land for cultivation,” he revealed.

He added that the initiative aims to double Kano’s agricultural output and build a new generation of field officers who will bring innovation and development to rural communities.

“This appointment is not just a job; it is a call to service. I expect each of you to conduct yourselves with discipline, avoid social vices, and remember that this opportunity is to serve, not to drain the state’s limited treasury,” the governor stressed.

Governor Yusuf said the conduct of the new extension workers would significantly impact the state’s agricultural productivity. He assured that his administration would not rest until all farming communities feel the government’s presence.

He recalled that many current Permanent Secretaries in the state were products of a similar initiative launched by the Kwankwaso administration in 2001, expressing hope that some of the new recruits could rise to such positions in the future.

The Governor also announced plans to employ an additional 5,000 youths soon, as well as 3,900 teachers for basic education and 1,500 lecturers for tertiary institutions.

He further revealed that 600 students had recently been awarded foreign scholarships, with all their needs being fully catered for by the state government.