Gov. Yusuf Donates N100m To Kano Market Fire Victims

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has visited Singer Market to sympathize with traders whose shops were recently gutted by a devastating fire incident.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday.

During the visit, the Governor expressed deep concern over the losses suffered by the affected traders and assured them of the government’s support and commitment to their welfare.

Governor Yusuf announced a donation of N100 million as relief assistance to the victims of the fire disaster.

Among those who received the Governor during the visit were the Chairman of Singer Market, Barr. Junaidu Muhammad Zakari; an elder of the market, Alhaji Sabi’u Bako; and the owner of the affected plaza, Alhaji Munzali Mazaf.

The Governor also directed the immediate expansion and rehabilitation of roads within Singer Market to ease movement and improve commercial activities.

The award of N3 billion for road expansion and rehabilitation projects covering Bello Road, Ado Bayero Road, Kandoki, Yolawa, and Kwangiri Roads is aimed at reducing flood risk and traffic congestion around Kano market environments.

Governor Yusuf further promised to solarize the market and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the modernization of Kano markets in line with his vision of urban renewal and economic growth.

He ordered contractors handling the road projects to mobilize to the sites and commence work within ten days.

The market leadership and elders expressed gratitude to the Governor for the visit and his kind gesture, describing the intervention as timely and compassionate.

They commended the state government for its commitment to supporting traders and improving infrastructure within Kantin Kwari Market.