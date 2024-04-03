Gov Yusuf Distributes Palliative To 224,440 Households In Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has commenced the distribution of the State Palliative Program for over 224,440 households across the State’s 44 Local Government Areas, with a stern warning that anybody who attempts to steal the commodity will be dealt with.

The Governor also issued a sound warning to the Committee in charge of the distribution of bags of rice to members of the public in the state and local governments, to desist from any act of sabotage, promising to deal decisively, as provided by the law, with anyone caught diverting the palliative.

The Governor issued the warning while flagging off the 4th phase of the distribution in the state on Wednesday at TiAmin Rice Company located at Zaria Road, Kano.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call both the Local Government Palliative Distribution Compliance Committee, to adhere strictly to the guidelines stipulated for the distribution exercise, in a transparent manner and with the view that the food items reach the target groups and individuals.

“At this juncture, let me make it very very clear and a sound warning that anybody, individually or collectively, that is found to have diverted a single bag of rice would be dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law of the land.

“I am saying this so that those that think that they can divert these items meant for vulnerable people should have a rethink on this. We will not allow, we will never ever condole any act of sabotage as far as the distribution is concerned” the Governor declared.

This is the fourth batch of the distribution by the Governor to the people of the state especially the vulnerable and the needy.

A total of 112,220 25kg of rice will be distributed to members of the public according to their Senatorial Zones. Currently, the distribution will take place in the Kano South Senatorial Zone.

“Under this special program, 224,440 households meaning 112,220 males and 112,220 females from 11,222 polling units will significantly benefit from this laudable Ramadan intervention.

“We are commencing the distribution today with the Kano South Senatorial District comprising 16 local government areas, where a total of 31,670 bags of 25kg will by the grace of Allah be distributed” the Governor stated.

Earlier, the Governor had inspected the product to ensure it was of good quality when the Secretary to the State Government Baffa Bichi instructed that a bag of 25kg rice be picked and opened at random before the governor to see.

Chairmen of the Local Government were finally handed over the allocation letters for the rice according to what they were given.