Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has disbursed N400 million to 10 community interest groups to engage in Agribusinesses to boost food security not only of the state but Nigeria at large.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Thursday.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf made the call during the disbursement of 400 million naira Community Revolving Fund to 10 interest groups from four Local Government areas of the state organized by the Kano Agro-Climatic Resilience Landscape (ACreSAL) in collaboration with the World Bank held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The governor said the groups would receive N40 million ($25,000) each, whereby everyone is expected to benefit with at least N1 million as start-up capital for agricultural value chain businesses to become self-sufficient.

Governor Yusuf said the programme is designed to register community interest groups and farmers’ cooperatives in selected areas for climatic resilience businesses.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best judicial use of the fund, to enable other teeming youth across the state to benefit from the ACReSAL programme.

The governor said through the ACReSAL initiatives, the state made remarkable strides in tackling environmental challenges.

He charged the state Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Dahir Muhammad Hashim who was the immediate past coordinator of the ACReSAL to come up with a more strategic programme to ensure friendly environmental sustainability.

In his welcome address, Dr Hashim urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the revolving fund, disclosing that there are other international donor agencies ready to support the state, provided this particular project succeeded.

On his part, The National Coordinator of Athe CReSAL programme, Alhaji Abdulhamid Umar expressed gratitude to the state government for the partnership and for its commitment to eradicate redundancy among its teeming youth.

