Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has instructed all four emirates in the state to commence preparations for this year’s annual Sallah Durbar, assuring residents and visitors of a memorable and secure celebration.

The directive was conveyed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, following a Ramadan breakfast meeting with the Emirs at the Government House in Kano.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s commitment to preserving Kano’s rich cultural heritage, emphasizing that the Sallah Durbar remains a cherished tradition among the people of the state.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, the governor assured that no one would be allowed to deprive Kano residents of their right to celebrate the Durbar.

“The people of Kano eagerly anticipate the Sallah Durbar, where they dress in new clothes, gather on the streets to watch their Emirs on horseback, and exchange greetings.

We will not allow any adversaries to deprive our citizens of this right,” Governor Yusuf declared.

To guarantee the safety of participants and spectators, the governor disclosed that all security agencies in the state would be actively involved in ensuring adequate protection throughout the festivities.

“We are working closely with security agencies to ensure that everyone can participate in the Durbar without fear. The safety of our people and visitors remains a top priority,” he assured.

Governor Yusuf also announced plans to officially inaugurate the Kano State Emirate Council in April, emphasizing its role in governance and cultural preservation.

He commended the Emirs for fostering unity and harmony since their appointments, describing their collaboration as an unprecedented show of traditional leadership.

The governor expressed confidence that the continued cooperation between the state government and the emirates would not only enhance the cultural significance of the Sallah Durbar but also promote lasting peace in Kano.

