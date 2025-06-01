Gov Yusuf Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mourn 22 Kano Athletes

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared Monday, June 2, 2025, a public holiday in honour of the 22 athletes who lost their lives in a fatal motor accident while returning from the National Sports Festival.

The athletes, mostly young, were part of the Kano State contingent to the festival.

The accident occurred along the Kano–Zaria expressway, claiming 22 lives and leaving several others seriously injured.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident involving our brave team members. We mourn with the bereaved families and share in their grief,” the governor said.

The state delegation included athletes, coaches, and officials who represented Kano in various events at the just-concluded sports festival.

Describing the incident as a dark moment for the state, Governor Yusuf called for calm and unity, assuring that the government is making all necessary efforts to support the victims and their families.

Although currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, Governor Yusuf directed that Monday be observed as a public holiday for prayers and reflection.

The state also urged Imams and Muslim faithful across Kano and beyond to offer prayers for the souls of the deceased and for strength for their families during this difficult time.

