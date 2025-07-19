Gov Yusuf, Dantata Family Thank Tinubu For Condolence Visit

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his personal visit to condole with the family of the late elder statesman and business icon, Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

The appreciation was conveyed in a statement issued Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf described the President’s condolence visit as a profound gesture of empathy and statesmanship that brought immense comfort to both the Dantata family and the people of Kano.

He also recalled the President’s swift response to the news of Dantata’s passing, including the dispatch of a high-powered federal delegation to his burial in Madina, Saudi Arabia, and personal diplomatic efforts that ensured a smooth and dignified funeral process.

“The entire process was handled with remarkable dignity and efficiency, thanks to Your Excellency’s support,” the Governor said.

“Your personal presence here, despite your demanding schedule, is a powerful demonstration of leadership, compassion, and respect.”

Also speaking during the visit, the eldest son of the deceased, Alhaji Tajudeen Aminu Dantata, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for standing by the family in both life and death. He commended the President’s longstanding relationship with the late patriarch and reaffirmed the family’s commitment to upholding the values of humility, service, and generosity that defined their father’s legacy.

In his tribute, President Tinubu described the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata as a symbol of integrity, humility, and service to humanity.

“We have lost a conscience of the nation,” the President said. “May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”