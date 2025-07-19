Gov Yusuf, Dantata Family Extend Gratitude To Tinubu Over Condolence Visit

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for personally visiting Kano to condole with the family of the late elder statesman and business icon, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and made available to newsmen in Kano.

Governor Yusuf described the President’s visit as a profound gesture of empathy and statesmanship, saying it brought immense comfort to the people of Kano and the grieving Dantata family.

He recalled the President’s swift and dignified response to the news of Dantata’s passing — including the deployment of a high-level federal delegation to the burial in Madina, Saudi Arabia, and his personal diplomatic interventions that ensured a smooth and honourable funeral process.

“The entire process was handled with remarkable dignity and efficiency, thanks to Your Excellency’s support,” Governor Yusuf stated.

“Your personal presence here, despite your demanding schedule, is a powerful demonstration of leadership, compassion, and respect.”

In his remarks during the visit, the eldest son of the deceased, Alhaji Tajudeen Aminu Dantata, also expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for standing by the family in both life and death.

He praised the President’s longstanding relationship with the late patriarch and affirmed the family’s commitment to preserving the values of humility, service, and generosity that defined their father’s legacy.

President Tinubu, while paying tribute to the late Dantata, described him as a symbol of integrity, humility, and service to humanity.

“We have lost a conscience of the nation,” the President said. “May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”