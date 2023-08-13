Gov. Yusuf Commissions 86-Bed Capacity Hospital

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has commissioned the 86-bed capacity Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital, which was renovated by his administration.

Yusuf conducted the inauguration ceremony on Sunday at Kofar Kudu in the Kano Municipal Local Government Area of the state.

While commissioning the project, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the health sector for the well-being of the people.

He explained that restoring the hospital to a fully-fledged status was part of his campaign promises aimed at ensuring that the people of Kano continue to benefit from the facility.

He mentioned that the pediatric hospital was established in 1990 with 86 beds and treats over five thousand patients from Kano State and beyond.

“This hospital offers treatment for general paediatrics, free admission, surgery, immunization, nutritional services, research, and training, but unfortunately, this facility was abandoned and the equipment was being stolen.

“We have equipped the hospital with state-of-the-art equipment to provide high-quality healthcare delivery for our people.

“We are operating a responsible government focused on providing basic infrastructure that enhances the well-being of our people, regardless of political differences,” the governor stated.

He warned that his administration would not tolerate the abuse of office among medical personnel deployed to manage the hospital.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Labaran Yusuf, commended the foresight and commitment of Governor Abba Yusuf in ensuring the restoration of the facility.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, urged members of the public to make judicious use of the facility.