Gov Yusuf Commends Emergency Agencies For Averting Tanker Fire Disaster

Share

The Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended the swift and coordinated efforts of emergency response agencies for averting a potentially devastating petrol tanker explosion along the BUK-Gwarzo Road on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the NYSC Secretariat Junction, where a tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost balance while attempting to enter a filling station, triggering fears of a fire outbreak in the densely populated area.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS1.2 Kano Sector Command, the Federal Fire Service, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) for their prompt and professional response.

“Their bravery and timely action not only prevented a disaster but also ensured the safety of lives and property, while restoring normal traffic flow in a highly sensitive area,” the governor stated.

Governor Yusuf praised the synergy and collaboration among the responding agencies, noting that their coordinated efforts were critical in preventing a catastrophe.

He also issued a strong appeal to petroleum tanker drivers and filling station operators to strictly adhere to safety protocols during loading and offloading operations to prevent future incidents.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to public safety, Governor Yusuf assured residents that the Kano State Government would continue to strengthen emergency response systems and foster inter-agency cooperation to protect lives and property across the state.

Share