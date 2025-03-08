Gov Yusuf Calls For Legislative Action To Propel Kano’s Rapid Devt

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged the State House of Assembly to prioritize enacting laws that foster meaningful development and enhance citizens’ well-being.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Saturday, March 8.

During a special breakfast meeting with members of both the State and National Assemblies from Kano, Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of synergy between the executive and legislative branches to promote good governance, social welfare, and economic growth.

He highlighted that purposeful legislation is essential to addressing challenges in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security, urging lawmakers to align their legislative agenda with the administration’s vision for a prosperous Kano.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore commended Governor Yusuf for maintaining a seamless working relationship with the legislature.

He noted that the governor’s open-door policy and commitment to inclusive governance have strengthened cooperation between both arms of government, ensuring smooth legislative processes for the benefit of the people.

The Speaker also praised the governor for his numerous developmental initiatives across the state, highlighting the recent signing of the over ₦719 billion appropriation bill into law for the 2025 fiscal year.

He acknowledged the governor’s dedication to stimulating economic growth, enhancing quality education, and improving healthcare services, reflecting a genuine commitment to the well-being of Kano’s citizens.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his dedication to maintaining strong ties with the legislative arm to achieve the collective goal of delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kano State.

While speaking on behalf of the National Assembly Caucus of NNPP, Hon. Hassan Hussain, member of the Federal House of Representatives, Nasarawa Federal Constituency, said members from Kano are contributing towards the development of Kano state through facilitating strategic constituency projects.

The meeting provided an opportunity for open discussions on governance, legislative priorities, and strategies to fast-track development in the state.

