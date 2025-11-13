Gov Yusuf Awards Scholarships To 1,001 Students, Clears Over N3bn Debt

The Kano State Government has sponsored another 1,001 students for foreign and local study programmes under its revitalized Foreign and Domestic Scholarship Scheme, reaffirming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to restoring educational excellence in the state.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony, Governor Yusuf said the initiative aligns with his administration’s education-focused blueprint, which he unveiled during the 2023 general elections.

He noted that from the onset, education was declared his administration’s first, second, and third priority, following the deplorable state of the sector inherited on assumption of office.

“Our schools, once symbols of hope and progress, had become shadows of themselves — plagued by dilapidated structures, shortage of classrooms, poor furniture, and demoralized teachers. Many school properties were recklessly sold or converted for private use,” he lamented.

The Governor recalled that his administration declared a State of Emergency on Education on June 8, 2024, as part of efforts to rebuild the sector. He disclosed that 29.95% of the 2024 budget and 31% of the 2025 budget were allocated to education — the highest in the history of Kano State.

Yusuf said that to reduce overcrowding and improve learning conditions, the state government has constructed hundreds of new classrooms and renovated over 3,500 across primary and secondary schools. Thousands of furniture items and learning materials have been distributed, while 8,000 new teachers were recruited, promoted, and supported with interest-free vehicle loans. Free school uniforms are also being provided to pupils across the state.

At the tertiary level, the Governor said his administration has taken bold steps to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

“We approved ₦2 billion to support Kano indigenes studying in public universities across the country and directed all state-owned tertiary institutions to reduce registration fees by 50% for the 2023/2024 academic session,” he said.

He added that his government has cleared outstanding liabilities inherited from the previous administration, including ₦500 million owed to five private universities — Igbinedion University, Crescent University, Bells University of Technology, Al-Qalam University, and the American University of Nigeria — and ₦2.4 billion to Near East University, Cyprus.

In addition, ₦55.3 million owed to the Digital Bridge Institute since 2018 has been settled, enabling 100 affected students to finally obtain their certificates.

Governor Yusuf further announced the revival of the College of Education and Remedial Studies, Ghari, and the establishment of a new Polytechnic at Gaya to boost access to technical and vocational education.

On the foreign scholarship programme, the Governor revealed that 418 students benefited from the first batch introduced under Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, at a total cost of ₦5 billion, with all of them now graduated — and some already gainfully employed abroad.

He said the second batch includes 590 beneficiaries — 350 to study in India and 240 in leading private universities in Nigeria.

“This second phase marks a milestone as we are, for the first time, introducing a domestic postgraduate scholarship scheme to support outstanding graduates pursuing Master’s degrees in top Nigerian universities. This reflects our commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and sustainable educational advancement,” Yusuf said.

The Governor emphasized that sending students abroad, particularly in science, engineering, and medicine, will strengthen Kano’s human resource base and position the state as a hub of excellence and innovation.

He charged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of Kano State, urging them to avoid misconduct and uphold integrity.

“You must not engage in anything that will bring shame to your state or your family. Shun illicit drugs, hooliganism, protests, immorality, or cybercrime,” he warned.