Gov Yusuf Assents To Three New Laws

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed three bills into law following their passage by the Kano State House of Assembly.

The newly enacted laws are:

1. Kano State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Amendment) Law, 2025

2. Kano State Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Law, 2025

3. Kano State Security Neighborhood Watch Law, 2025

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, noted that the Governor assented to the bills at the commencement of the 25th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House.

In his remarks, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy and fostering the rapid socioeconomic development of the state.

He emphasized that the government remains steadfast in its efforts to initiate and implement policies and programs aimed at improving the lives of Kano State citizens.

Governor Yusuf also expressed appreciation for the unwavering support and cooperation of the people, urging them to sustain the momentum to achieve the administration’s set goals.

Share

Please follow and like us: