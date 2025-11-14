Gov Yusuf Assents To Law Establishing Gaya Polytechnic

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has assented to the bill establishing Gaya Polytechnic, marking a significant milestone in the administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality tertiary education across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The signing ceremony took place at the Government House, Kano, in the presence of the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Bello Butubutu, who jointly presented the bill to the Governor.

Governor Yusuf, flanked by the Deputy Governor, expressed satisfaction with the smooth legislative process and commended the Assembly leadership for their dedication to strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure.

He noted that the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic will create new opportunities for young people to acquire practical skills and technical knowledge essential for economic development.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to reviving, strengthening, and expanding the education sector at all levels, describing the new institution as a vital step toward empowering the youth and enhancing the state’s human capital base.

According to the statement, the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic aligns with the administration’s broader agenda of providing accessible and affordable education while boosting local economies across the senatorial zones.

Dawakin Tofa added that once fully operational, the institution will contribute significantly to job creation, innovation, and socio-economic development in Gaya and surrounding communities.