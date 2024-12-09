Gov Yusuf Arrives Cyprus, Vows To Secure Certificates Of Stranded Kano Graduates

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has taken a decisive step to address the prolonged challenges faced by Kano students unable to access their academic certificates throughout Ganduje’s administration.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Monday, it was revealed that Governor Yusuf held a critical meeting with the management of Near East University in Cyprus to tackle the issue.

The discussion focused on the overdue release of certificates for Kano students who graduated between 2015 and 2019.

Many of these graduates, particularly from fields such as Medicine and Nursing, have been unable to advance in their careers due to the non-payment of tuition fees by the Ganduje led immediat past administration.

The governor described the situation as a major setback, not only for the affected students but also for the state, which has been deprived of skilled professionals in critical sectors particularly the healthcare service.

However, he expressed optimism following what he called fruitful discussions with the university management aimed at settling the liabilities and facilitating the release of the certificates.

“This situation has been a significant setback for our children, hindering their dreams and aspirations, and it has also affected our state, which is in dire need of their expertise,” the governor remarked.

“One cannot imagine that as governor, Ganduje cannot pay for tuition of these medical students who much need for immediate employment with Kano state government, it is a shame on him”

“We remain committed to prioritizing education and the welfare of our people as a foundation for sustainable growth.”

Governor Yusuf’s intervention underscores his administration’s resolve to address systemic challenges in the education sector.

The anticipated resolution of this issue is expected to enable the graduates to fulfill their potential and make meaningful contributions to Kano State’s development.

This effort signals a new chapter of hope for the affected graduates and reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a brighter future for its citizens.



