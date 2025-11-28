Gov Yusuf Arrives Bauchi For Sheikh Bauchi’s Funeral

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has arrived in Bauchi State for the funeral prayer of the revered Islamic scholar and spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah Sufi Order, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The governor, accompanied by members of his entourage, joined thousands of mourners trooping into Bauchi to pay their last respects to the globally respected Islamic cleric.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi reportedly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 100.

READ ALSO:

His death was confirmed by one of his students in Bauchi, who spoke to Radio France International (RFI).

The late scholar was widely celebrated for his profound mastery of the Qur’an and his decades of religious scholarship.

Born in Nafada, Gombe State, he began his Islamic studies under his father before travelling across regions to study under renowned scholars, deepening his knowledge of Islam and the Tijaniyyah Tariqah.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi authored numerous Islamic texts on jurisprudence and Sufism, many of which are read across Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, and other Sufi-dominated regions.

He was the founder and life president of the Ithad Ansarul Faelat Tijaniyat of Nigeria and a member of the Fatwa Committee of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Until his passing, he remained one of the most influential Islamic figures in West Africa.

He is survived by four wives, 95 children, and 406 grandchildren.