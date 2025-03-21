Gov Yusuf Approves Over N3bn For various Projects

Share

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a total sum of N3,398,144,284.04 for the execution of various projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya disclosed this while briefing journalist in Kano.

He said the approved projects include Maintenance of School of Technology Road Network by the KARMA at the sum of N148,956,921.

Additional Advance Payment in respect of contract for the Expansion of Zaria Road (from Silver Jubilee–Dantata & Sawoe main yard) at the sum of N367,977,860.98.

Conversion of External Electrical Infrastructure to underground system at Government House Kano and Re-location of 33 & 1lkv, lines along Ahmadu Bello Way,Power and Renewable Energy at the sum of N612,452,078.38.

Procurement of 2 Ambulances to Government House Clinic and Nuhu Bamalli Maternity Hospital at the sum of N184,000,000.00.

Settlement of Bills to KEDCO for the consumption of Energy in November/December, 2024,Water Resources at the sum of N348,207,982.32.

Release of fund in respect of Boarding Schools Feeding for 3rd, 4th & 5th Weeks of the ongoing Second Term of the 2024/2025 academic Session at the sum of N662,528,919.36.

Compensation for Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) implementation at Bulbula / Gayawa Erosion Site in state at the sum of N642,590,022.00.

Payment of the Remaining 50% of arrears of Hazard and Excess Workload Allowances to the Non-Academic Staff (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil At the sum of N136,406,500.00.

Financial Support to the Nigeria Union of Pensioners for the conduct of Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Kano,at the sum of N100,000,000.00.

Counterpart Funding in respect of the supply of commodity for Free-Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health and Free Accident and Emergency Program Health at the sum of N195,024,000.00.

The council also approved policy decisions, including a 25% and 35% salary increment for academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions, respectively.

Additionally, the council approved the creation of the Department of People with Disabilities under the Ministry of Women, Children, and Disabled, and the transmission of the Kano State Health Trust Fund Law to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

