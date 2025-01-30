Gov. Yusuf Approves N8.2bn For 15 Developmental Projects In Kano

Share

…As BUK Management, YEDFO Commend Gov Yusuf’s Leadership

The Kano State Executive Council (SEC) under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the sum of N8,199,635,732.07 for the execution of 15 major projects across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, following deliberations during the 24th SEC held at the Kano Government House on Wednesday.

The breakdown of key allocations are below:

•N2,737,518,204.96 was allocated for the construction of a one-story block of four classrooms across the 44 local government areas of the state.

•N2,311,388,177.70 was approved for the cost review of the dualization of Government House Roundabout to Lodge Road, Race Course Road, and Daula Hotel Roundabout, along with additional projects covering Nasarawa Hospital Road, Dawaki Road, Lugard Road, and Dawaki Road.

•N1,870,814,360.10 was set aside for the remodelling of the Africa House Conference Hall and consultancy services at the Government House.

•N1,213,400,000 was allocated for the supply of 479,000 litres of diesel (AGO) for September–December 2024 and 16,000 litres of PMS for KSWB Challawa in September 2024.

•N790,757,887.93 was approved for settling KEDCO liabilities.

•N378,711,009.60 was designated for the payment of foodstuff suppliers to boarding schools for the first and second weeks of the ongoing second term.

•N303,687,500.00 was earmarked for the printing of security documents by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc for the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning.

•N117,346,156.28 was approved for the establishment of a Model Village in Doga Village, Gabasawa Local Government Area.

•N482,827,622.22 was allocated for the completion and provision of solar-powered streetlights along the 5km dualized road network in Dawakin Tofa.

•N568,584,750.00 was approved for the procurement of 300 motorcycles for the KANRDA Extension Service Office and farm managers.

•N17,253,832.00 was set aside for Phase I of the development of a mini-irrigation scheme across the state.

Environmental and Monitoring Initiatives

The Executive Council has directed the Ministry of Environment to ensure the successful implementation of the state’s Climate Change Policy, aimed at achieving a low-carbon, climate-resilient environment to support sustainable development and a climate-proofed economy.

Additionally, the council has constituted a Project Monitoring Committee to oversee the execution of various projects across the state, ensuring quality and timely delivery.

The committee will be chaired by the Commissioner for Project Monitoring, with the following members:

•Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs

•Commissioner for Education

•Commissioner for Works and Housing

•Commissioner for Special Duties

•State Chairman of Kano Proper

Recognitions and Appreciations

In a separate development, Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf received an award from the Yar’gaya Education Development Forum (YEDFO) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to developmental projects in the Yar’gaya community.

Additionally, the management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, presented a letter of appreciation to Governor Yusuf for granting the university land titles, effectively resolving a 40-year-long land dispute.

