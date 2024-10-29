Gov. Yusuf Approves N71,000 Minimum Wage For Kano Workers

Share

The Kano State Government under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf has approved N71,000 new minimum wage for civil servants in the state, a development that increased the State Salaries by N13 Billion.

Governor Yusuf who spoke on Tuesday while approving the new minimum wage said “In line with our commitment to social justice and enhancement of the standard of living for our workers, we have approved the sum of 71,000 naira as the new minimum wage in Kano State.”

He said, Tuesday, that this new minimum wage will take effect in November, and it will increase our monthly salary obligations by 6 billion naira at the state level and 7 billion naira for the local government councils.

“Additionally, following the promotion of 20,737 teachers by our government, a total increment amounting to the sum of over 340 million naira has now been reflected in their respective salaries.

He commended the state minimum wage implementation committee for its commendable job

