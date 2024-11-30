Gov Yusuf Approves N7.7bn For Series Of Projects

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the release of N7,708,699,175.33 for the completion of various developmental projects and the execution of new ones.

Governor Yusuf, in his usual prudent management of the state, secured the approval and other considerations through the resolutions reached at the State 21st Executive Council Meeting, which he presided over.

The State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, notes that N1,886,887,547.59 was earmarked for the construction of Tudun Yola off Gwarzo Road to Dansudu Bypass in Ungogo Local Government Area, during the Council Meeting.

Dantiye explained that the council’s approval to spend N1,839,889,304.88 for the review rates for the expansion of Zaria Road stretches from Silver Jubilee to Dantata and Sawoe axis was also considered.

The Council equally considered an upward review of the contract for the underground electrification of the Kwankwasiyya City project to the tune of N1,000,000,000.00.

The project initiated by the administration of former Governor, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was abandoned for eight years by the Ganduje administration.

The Commissioner further announced ratification of N599,638,315.32 by the executive council for the installation of a solar-powered streetlights at a kilometres dualised road in Gezawa Local Government Area.

Also passed for execution by the council was the construction of the Rijiyar Lemon road network in the Fagge Local Government Area at the cost of N497,087,498.44 while N340,952,684.20 was approved for rehabilitation of the Eastern Bypass to Tsamiya Babba to Larabar Abasawa Kwanar Bade (Mera Round About).

The release issued by the Governor’s spokesperson said the Executive Council Members granted the release of N304,000,000.00 for the settlement of 120,000 and 14,000 diesel and petrol respectively for the month of November 2024 by the Ministry of Water Resources.

Further approval of N205,983,117.10 was given for control of erosion and construction of three RC Box Culverts along Kwanar Durban to Durban to Fammar to Konau to Kure Road in Kibiya Local Government Area, whereby N193,108,012.41 was for reconstruction of two multi cells box culverts along Shanono Local Government Area.

According to the statement, N153,182,215.14 was granted to renovate and construct Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) as well as N144,013,627.50 for maintenance work at Airport Road.

The statements further disclosed that the council approved N118,763,144.55 for the completion of an abandoned project and renovation of the existing building at Gidan Danhausa as well as the finishing of a storey block at Bamalli Nuhu Hospital, Kofar Nassarawa, in addition to N93,513,000.00 as counterpart funding for screening 10 Nigerian on hypertension and diabetes.

The release said Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the support and cooperation given to the present administration which designed developmental projects for their betterment.

