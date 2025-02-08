Gov Yusuf Appoints Umar Ibrahim As Kano New SSG

Share

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday appointed Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment announced in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa further noted that Ibrahim’s appointment takes effect from Monday, February 10, 2025.

According to the statement, Ibrahim was selected based on his extensive experience and expertise, which are expected to play a vital role in advancing the administration’s development agenda and keeping the state on track with its goals.

Umar Farouk Ibrahim brings over three decades of distinguished public service to his new role.

His career in the civil service, spanning from 1987 to 2023, has been marked by key leadership positions that significantly contributed to the governance and administrative structure of Kano State.

From March 2001 to May 2015, Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In this capacity, he was instrumental in analyzing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Following this, from June 2015 to March 2016, Ibrahim held the position of Permanent Secretary for the Administration and General Services Directorate.

His tenure in this role showcased his strong leadership and administrative skills. Notably, he served as acting Secretary to the State Government during annual leaves in 2013 and 2014, underscoring the trust and confidence placed in him by the state leadership.

In addition to his formal roles, Ibrahim served as Secretary for several high-profile committees, including the Coordinating Committee on Independent Power (2012-2015), the Committee on the Identification and Sale of Government Property (GP Houses) in 2012, and the State Payroll Standing Committee (2000-2004).

His early career also saw him play pivotal roles in community and educational reforms, such as his position as Secretary of the Inter-Community/Religious Consultative Forum in 1998 and the Committee on the Review of the Operations of the Agency for Mass Education in 1994.

Mr. Ibrahim obtained a B.Sc. in Political Science from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in 1985, followed by several professional certificates that further enriched his qualifications.

As a seasoned administrator and retired Permanent Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence in his new role as SSG.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the administrative framework of the current government and facilitate the effective execution of its policies and programs.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s appointment would significantly contribute to realizing his administration’s vision for Kano State, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in steering the state toward sustained development and growth.

