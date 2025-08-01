Gov. Yusuf Appoint ICPC Team Lead As New Chair Of State Anti-Graft Commission

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed an Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Team Lead Investigator, Mr Saidu Yaya, as the New Chairman of the State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission.

New Telegraph gathered that the Governor has forwarded the name of Mr Yahya to the Kano State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as the Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

‎The nominee, according to the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, is a seasoned anti-corruption expert and accomplished public servant.

‎

‎Born in 1978, the 47-year-old holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Bayero University Kano (BUK) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Entrepreneurship and Venture Creation.

‎

‎Mr Yahya brings with him a wealth of experience from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), where he has served in various strategic roles.

Until his nomination, he held the position of Team Leader, General Investigations and Constituency/Executive Projects Tracking Division, and was a member of the Directorate of Operations Task Force of the ICPC.

‎

‎With over 18 years’ experience in the investigation of corrupt practices and other related offences, Yahya has developed particular expertise in the investigation of bribery and corruption, money laundering, illicit financial flows (IFF), sabotage, criminal diversion of funds/properties, stealing, project tracking, and staff misconduct.

‎

‎He is also a trainer on investigation techniques and project monitoring/tracking, having undergone professional training with numerous reputable law enforcement agencies and institutions including the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Justice, Defense Intelligence College, Guards Brigade (177 Battalion), Federal Treasury Academy, Quantity Survey Academy, and the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, among others.

‎

‎His combined academic background, field experience, and specialized training have prepared him for leadership roles in both the private and public sectors, especially in areas relating to investigation, courtroom testimony, risk mapping, and strategic operations.

‎

‎His practical expertise in investigation and asset tracing is expected to significantly enhance the operational capacity of the Commission in combating corruption in Kano State.

‎

‎In a related development, Governor Yusuf has approved the appointment of Barrister Hafsat Ada’u Kutama as the new Secretary and Legal Adviser to the PCACC with immediate effect.

‎

‎Consequently, the Head of Service is hereby directed to redeploy the outgoing Secretary and Legal Adviser, Barr. Zaharadden Hamisu Kofar Mata, back to the Ministry of Justice for reassignment.

‎

‎The statement further stated that Governor Yusuf used the occasion to express profound appreciation to the outgoing Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, for his courage, tenacity, and dedicated service to the state.

‎

‎The Governor commended his unwavering commitment to promoting public accountability and good governance, and wished him continued success in all future endeavours.

‎

‎ “The Government of Kano State remains open and willing to work with Barrister Muhuyi in the future, whenever the opportunity arises,” Governor Yusuf stated.

‎

‎These nomination and appointment reaffirm Governor Yusuf’s administration’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, good governance, and the fight against corruption in Kano State.

