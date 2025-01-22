Gov Yahaya’s Fiscal Masterclass, Catalyst For IGR Success Story In Gombe

Share

Good leadership is undoubtedly the cornerstone of remarkable progress; when leaders demonstrate uncommon zeal to progress, even the most daunting challenges can be transformed into incredible opportunities for growth.

This principle is exemplified in Gombe State, where Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s visionary leadership has turned fiscal challenges into a story of success.

In Nigeria’s federation of today, internally generated revenue (IGR) is the lifeblood of development, empowering states to fund critical infrastructure, enhance social services, and improve the quality of life for their citizens.

Yet, many states grapple with low revenue collection and systemic leakages, which hinder their ability to meet development goals.

In clear contrast, Gombe State stands out as a shining example, demonstrating how sound fiscal management, innovative reforms, and inclusive policies can drive IGR growth and pave the way for a prosperous future.

Governor Yahaya, who assumed office shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, inherited an economy facing significant challenges.

However, true to his character as a seasoned financial manager, he did not buckle. Instead, he charted a new course for Gombe State, implementing measures that would pull the state out of the economic doldrums and steer it towards economic prosperity.

Despite inheriting this challenging fiscal landscape and a legacy of suboptimal policies from his predecessor, Governor Yahaya demonstrated remarkable fiscal acumen by achieving a significant increase in IGR.

The state’s IGR has been steadily increasing at an unprecedented rate. In 2019, it stood at N6.8 billion, but by 2020, it had risen to N8.6 billion, marking a substantial increase.

Building on this momentum, the IGR further grew to N10.5 billion in 2021 and N13.1 billion in 2022. Notably, in 2023, the state achieved a significant milestone with the IGR reaching N15 billion, surpassing even the targeted benchmark. 2024 ushered in another era of success with a remarkable achievement.

The government recorded a historic N20.2 billion in IGR, representing a significant increase of N5 billion or over 33% compared to the 2023 total. This consistent upward trajectory is a testament to Governor Yahaya’s effective governance and fiscal management despite the numerous economic challenges and hardships faced by the people.

One might wonder how Gombe has achieved such remarkable IGR growth. It’s not solely through increased taxation on ordinary citizens. Instead, a significant portion of this growth stems from plugging revenue leakages that were previously costing the state dearly.

This has been accomplished through the implementation of effective and efficient tax collection mechanisms. Furthermore, the influx of investments, driven by attractive incentives offered by the state government and policies that foster a conducive business environment, has significantly contributed to this IGR growth.

These policies include enhancing security and streamlining bureaucratic processes such as land administration. The increased revenue generated by the state has been strategically reinvested to drive infrastructure development and enhance the well-being of the people.

Recognising the critical importance of human capital development, Governor Yahaya’s administration has prioritised key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently to address the pressing needs of the populace.

Through prudent fiscal management and innovative revenue generation strategies, Governor Yahaya has effectively set Gombe State on a trajectory of sustainable development and prosperity. By 2027, this approach is expected to leave Gombe in a strong position, capable of thriving with minimal dependence on federal subventions.

Share

Please follow and like us: