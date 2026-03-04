Gov Yahaya Ensures Unity In APC – Gwamna

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the just concluded Gombe State APC Congress, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, has lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State over the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Gwamna described the unity of the APC family in Gombe State as unprecedented, crediting Governor Yahaya for the feat.

“The purposeful leadership of our state party leader, His Excellency Governor Inuwa Yahaya, has ensured that the congress ended peacefully, and we are more united than ever.

“The unity of the party reflects the inclusive and focused leadership of the governor in carrying everyone along.”

Gwamna also congratulated the newly elected officials and urged them to uphold the ideals of the party and support Governor Yahaya in strengthening the APC towards greater success.

He further called on party stakeholders to sustain their support for Governor Inuwa Yahaya and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.