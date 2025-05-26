Gov Uzodimma Sacks Imo Attorney General, Akaolisa

Share

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Monday approved the immediate sack of the Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba.

According to the statement, the commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa.

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately.”

