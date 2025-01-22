Gov Umo Eno’s Bold Minimum Wage Regime

Share

In a powerful display of solidarity with the Akwa Ibom State workforce, the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has once again showcased his renowned spirit of benevolence and compassionate leadership.

This inspiring moment unfolded during the New Year Thanksgiving service of the Nigeria Union of Journalists hosted in the governor’s hometown, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, on January 19, 2025.

Spurred by the spirit of camaraderie and commitment to workers’ welfare, Governor Umo Eno announced a landmark decision: the commencement of the new minimum wage of N80,000.00, effective this January and retroactive to November 2024.

This bold yet benevolent initiative, wholeheartedly championed by Governor Eno without the pressure or industrial disputes often associated with such processes, not only underscores his dedication to advancing workers’ welfare but also positions Akwa Ibom State as a shining example of progress in the relationship between labour and government.

Speaking recently during the submission of the report by the Committee on the Implementation of the New Minimum Wage and Personnel Verification, headed by the Head of the Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, Governor Eno passionately reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to workers’ welfare: “The Civil Service forms a critical mass of employees in our state government, he stated; “since we came on board, their welfare has remained our key priority, and we will continue to do so,” he reiterated.

This declaration symbolises the profound recognition of the value of the workers in the heart of the Governor.

The increase in minimum wage represents a critical lifeline for numerous families across the state.

At N80,000.00, the new minimum wage is significantly higher than the national minimum wage of N70,000.00 approved by the Federal Government, showcasing Governor Eno’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers.

Many families will now have the ability to better provide for their loved ones, address essential needs, and invest in their children’s education.

The ripple effects of this wage increase will undoubtedly extend far beyond individual households, invigorating the local economy and enhancing community vitality.

“We are not just raising the minimum wage; we are invigorating the economy with sustainable practices,” Governor Eno asserted, hinting at a broader economic vision that fuels growth while ensuring fairness for all.

Beyond the minimum wage increase, Governor Eno’s administration has rolled out a series of worker-friendly initiatives designed to build a resilient and empowered workforce.

Programmes focused on skill acquisition and training for e-governance and digital innovations have become more accessible, enabling workers to meet the demands of a rapidly changing work environment.

By investing in human capital, the governor seeks to elevate the standards of public service in Akwa Ibom State.

Pastor Umo Eno’s compassionate leadership and benevolent attitude toward workers’ welfare are further exemplified by his allocation of 150 housing units for junior civil servants at no cost.

This initiative creates a supportive environment that fosters security and empowers them to serve their state with renewed energy.

Recognising that health is wealth, the administration has also established a health insurance scheme

and enrolled junior staff level 01- 06 in the scheme.

“A healthy worker is a productive worker,” Governor Eno remarked, emphasising the crucial relationship between worker wellness and economic output.

Furthermore, Pastor Eno’s empathetic leadership extends to the retired workers in the state, embracing them with the support and respect they rightfully deserve.

In just under 20 months into his tenure, the Governor has changed the narrative surrounding the payment of gratuity to retired workers for good.

Speaking further at the presentation of the New Minimum Wage and Personnel Verification report, Pastor Eno mentioned that, “Since we came on board, we have paid over 47 billion in gratuities from the over 97 billion backlog we met since 2012, as well as several palliatives to the workers and people of Akwa Ibom State.”

He has also ensured that pensions are paid up to date across the board, reflecting his unwavering commitment to recognising civil servants and his resolve to eliminate the remaining debts owed retirees.

These actions have not only provided much-needed support to serving and retired workers but have also reinvigorated the local economy, fostering greater stability and growth.

As Akwa Ibom stands on the cusp of this transformative journey, Governor Eno’s unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare and economic revitalisation is clear.

By prioritising fair wages and implementing comprehensive welfare programmes, his leadership signals a new era where the value of labour is recognised and rewarded.

The dynamics of the state’s economy are poised for reshaping, reflecting the fundamental belief that when workers thrive, the entire ecosystem flourishes.

Under Pastor Eno’s stewardship, Akwa Ibom State is stepping boldly into a future where dignity, respect, and prosperity for all are not just aspirations but achievable realities.

It is indeed a moment to celebrate for every worker in the state; it is a new dawn for government-labour relationship. With this strategic focus on enhancing worker welfare, the governor is not only fostering a culture of respect for labour but also laying a robust foundation for continued growth and development in the state.

In this new era, the commitment to uplifting the workforce stands as a promise not just of survival, but of thriving for every citizen of the state.

James Edet, a Permanent Secretary, Write from the Ministry of Information, Akwa Ibom.

