Gov To SORA Magt: Your Impressive Performance Places Benue On Nat’l Education Roadmap

Following the consistent performance and high academic standards maintained by Seed of Royalties Academy (SORA) Heights, Gboko in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has lauded the school, saying its impressive performance has placed the state firmly on the national education map.

The governor, who also expressed delight at the school’s sustained high academic quality and excellence, however, pointed out that the current standard being maintained by the private school was in recognition of years of diligent work by a school that has quietly built a reputation for excellence.

Governor Alia, who reassured the school management that the state government remains committed to rewarding merit and nurturing the next generation, disclosed this when the management of SORA, led by the Principal, Mr Gabriel Adue, visited him at the Government House, Makurdi.

“The school’s impressive performance has placed Benue State firmly on the national education map,” the governor noted, describing SORA as “a model of purposeful leadership, discipline and dedication,” which he expressed belief are indispensable to rebuilding the state’s education sector. Addressing the delegation, comprising teachers and students, he commended the teachers for shaping both the academic and moral lives of their pupils, even as he challenged the students, in particular, to remain focused and disciplined.

Governor Alia, who described the students as the future governors, presidents, and ministers, whose actions would eventually define society, stated that “the excellence attained today lays the foundation for responsible leadership tomorrow.” Thus, he expressed strong belief that education instills, and reinforces the credence that schools are not just centres of learning, but also crucibles for character moulding and positive relationships.

Consequently, the governor announced the constitution of a three-member committee with the task of visiting schools across the state, and a mandate to identify and formally recognise outstanding students in order to support their future endeavours. “This initiative is aimed at institutionalising a culture of merit, reward hard work, and inspire healthy competition among learners,” Alia stated.

The governor, while sharing his life story as one marked by humble beginnings, recalled his growing up in a thatched house and how he engaged in manual labour during his secondary school days in order to pay his school fees. He further told the students that his journey serves as proof that discipline, faith, and perseverance, could overcome even the most daunting circumstances.

“Your parents are making enormous sacrifices to give you the best education. You owe it to them and society as a duty to become responsible, and productive citizens,” the governor counseled the students. In celebration of the school’s achievements, the governor presented an 18-seater bus to the school to boost its operations, and reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to support institutions that uphold excellence.

Earlier, the Principal of the school, Mr Gabriel Adue, praised the governor for the massive transformation being witnessed across the state, particularly within the education sector. He highlighted the Governor Alia administration’s youthfriendly policies, infrastructural strides in Gboko, and the scholarship awarded to SORA student, who recorded the highest UTME score in the state’s history.

Adue noted that SORA’s academic standards positioned the school to come top in the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) competitions, as well as in the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) contests at both state and national levels where the school has consistently won trophies and laurels across all categories.