Gov Sule Takes Palliatives To Opposition, Insists Distribution Not Political

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has taken the distribution of the Federal Government palliatives to some strongholds of the opposition in the state, insisting that the distribution of the materials has no party colouration.

Speaking on Thursday while distributing the items at Akwanga, Akwanga Local Government Area, of the state, Governor Sule explained that the palliatives were meant for Nigerian citizens to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal irrespective of political parties.

He said “These palliatives are to be distributed irrespective of political party affiliation. Beneficiaries are to be drawn from across the 11 wards. In Akun, those that I entrusted the distribution in their hands include the village head of Wakama, where it was said I recorded the least votes during the governorship election”

“I gave them to distribute to the people because it’s my responsibility as a leader who is a father to all, including those from Wakama and Gwanje in Akwanga,”

In continuation of the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable people in some parts of the state, Governor Sule personally witnessed the distribution of 50kg bags of rice, as well as N5000 cash given to each beneficiary, in Wamba, Akwanga Local Government Areas and Akun Development Area in Nasarawa Eggon local government Area.

At Akwanga, the Governor distributed an additional 1000 bags of 7.5kg bags of rice, with each beneficiary carting away four bags.

Each beneficiary got 1000, 50kg bags of rice distributed, Engineer Sule took the opportunity to explain the rationale behind the exercise.

“This is actually an initiative of our dear President Bola Tinubu, who has realized the hardship that is created as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy. He came up with the idea that every state of the federation would be given N5bn to go and provide palliatives.

“This N5bn is coming as N4bn in cash to every state and N1bn in the form of grains. In our own case, it’s maize that we are receiving for N1bn. So far, we have already received N2bn, and that is what we are using to provide these palliatives. The remaining N2bn would come in due course,” he stated.

He explained that the state is also not left out in cushioning the impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy, as according to him, civil servants in the state would receive a ten thousand naira allowance for the next six months. This would cut across both the state and local government levels.

Similarly, pensioners across both the state and local government levels would receive five thousand naira monthly for the next six months.

The governor explained that both the state and local government areas would incur additional expenses running for the next six months, to the tune of N4bn and N1.8bn respectively.

“This means that in addition to the money from the Federal Government, the State Government is also spending another N4bn,”

Sule said as soon as the state received the balance of the remaining N2bn, the same exercise would be replicated across the state and appealed to the beneficiaries at the events to allow others to benefit when the grains are to be distributed.

He thanked traditional rulers, for their support towards ensuring that the distribution of the materials was carried out peacefully across the state.