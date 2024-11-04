Gov. Sule Swears In Newly Elected LG Chairmen

Share

Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday swore in the newly elected Chairmen of the 13 Local Government Area of the State and charged them to be prudent, transparent and accountable in managing the resources.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the government house, yesterday, Sule further urged the council executives to carry out programmes that would impact the people in their respective areas.

Describing the election as one of the most transparent and peaceful elections in the state, he lauded traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their support.

” I want to congratulate you the elected chairmen and 147 Councillors for your emergence. Your emergence is a reflection of the confidence that the electorate reposed in you.

“I call on you to justify the confidence reposed in you by turning around the fortune of your respective local government areas,” he said.

While commending security agencies for maintaining peace before, during and after the election in the state, the governor then urged the newly elected chairmen to promote unity and peace in their respective local government areas.

Responding on behalf of others, the chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Hon Mohammed Haliru appreciated the Governor and other stakeholders for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to lead their people with the fear of God.

New Telegraph reports that those sworn in as Chairmen included: Hon. Safiyanu Isah Andaha-Akwanga LGA, Hon. Umar Abubakar Dan’ Akano-Awe LGA, Hon. Jonathan Okuba Addra-Doma LGA, Barr. Abubakar Aliyu Madaki- Karu LGA, Hon. Adamu Aboki Usman-Keana LGA, Hon. Dr Idris Ahmed Danmagani- Keffi LGA, Hon. Agbawu Mek Agbawu-Kokona LGA, Hon. Mohammed Arabo Haliru-Lafia LGA, Hon Mohammed Hassan Ahmed-Nasarawa LGA, Barr Iliya Ibn Aliyu – Nassarawa Eggon LGA, Hon Mohammed Isa KK- Obi LGA and Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya – Toto LGA as well as Hon. Ezekiel Musa Jagga- Wamba Local government Areas respectively.

