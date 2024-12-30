Gov Sule Suspends Teachers Service Commission Chair, Members

Share

…orders investigation into Illegal Recruitment of over1000 Teachers

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has ordered the immediate suspension of the Chairman and members of the Nasarawa State Teachers Service Commission over the alleged illegal recruitment of over 1000 teachers in the state.

Recall that Governor Sule had earlier directed the state’s Teachers Service Commission to pay entitlements of the 1000 teachers duly recruited recently by his administration.

The suspension of the chairman and members of the commission which followed persistent public outcry, was taken after a meeting of the affected officers of the commission with the governor and some officials of the state ministry of education at the government house in Lafia on Monday.

Sule’s sledge herman fell on the aforementioned officials after admitting to having employed over one thousand teachers without due approval.

Consequently, the governor also ordered the setting up of a committee to investigate the said illegal recruitment and submit a comprehensive report for further action.

New Telegraph reports that offices of the suspended key officers of the states’ Teachers Commission were hurriedly locked and keyed following the governor’s pronunciation.

Share

Please follow and like us: