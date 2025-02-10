Gov. Sule Submits Names Of 16 Commissioner Nominees To Nasarawa Assembly For Confirmation

Share

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has forwarded a list of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

New Telegraph reports that two former House of Assembly members including, Umar Tanko Tunga, Mohammed Agah Muluku and immediate past commissioners were among the 16 nominees.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, announced this during plenary on Monday in Lafia, the state capital, adding that the nominees would appear for screening on Monday next week.

” The Governor has submitted 16 names of Commissioner nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation and I want to urge the appointees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the House on or before Thursday this week and appear for Screening next week Monday ”

“ Those appointed by the Governor include Yakubu Kwanta from Akwanga LGA, Hon. Tanko Tunga from Awe LGA, Hajiya Munirat Abdullahi and Gabriel Agbashi from Doma LGA, Barr. Isaac Danladi Amadu from Karu LGA, Princess Margret Itaki Elayo from Keana LGA, Dr Ibrahim Tanko from Keffi LGA and Dr John DW Mamman from Kokona LGA.

“Others are Hon Aminu Mu’azu Maifata and CP Usman Baba (Rtd) from Lafia LGA, Hon. Mohammed Sani Ottos from Nasarawa LGA, Hon. Mohammed Agah Muluku from Nassarawa Eggon LGA, Barr. David Moyi from Obi LGA, Dr. Gaza Gwamna from Toto LGA Barr Judbo Hauwa Samuel and Hon. Muazu Gosho from Wamba LGA” he added.

