Gov Sule Receives Tourch Of Unity Ahead Nat’l Sports Festival

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, received the Torch of Unity from officials of the National Sports Commission ahead of the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Ogun State in May 2025.

Speaking while receiving the Torch of Unity at a ceremony held at the government House in Lafia on Thursday, Sule expressed the commitment of his administration to ensuring participation of the state in the tournament and reward for the state’s team in the upcoming event.

“Thank you for being in Nasarawa State and for your kind comments about the reception you have received so far.

“I also thank our athletes and the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development headed by Hon. Kwanta Yakubu for receiving you the way they did. That’s what we are all about.

“As a State, we are enjoying peace, harmony and friendship, which corroborate with what this event symbolizes – a united Nigeria.

“We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Sports Commission for taking up this laudable initiative, which is a lead-up to the commencement of the National Sports Festival.

“Thank you for your prayers about the performance of Team Nasarawa at various national sporting events.

“We might not be participating in all the sporting events at the Festival this year, but we surely will participate in sports where we have comparative advantage and have medal hopes, and by the grace of God, we will come out flying with medals in Ogun State” Sule said.

Earlier, the Leader of the National Sports Commission’s delegation, Mrs. Ikana Mbora, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given a mandate for the Sports Festival to commence.

She said “In compliance with the presidential directive to hold the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival in Ogun State, next month, the National Sports Commission, as it’s the tradition, is passing the Torch of Unity round the States of the Federation and FCT, Abuja, which aims to explain that sports unify people of different backgrounds, and an invitation to participate in the multi-sports biennial event.”

She thanked Governor Sule for his passion for sports and proactiveness in receiving the delegation.

“We want to thank you for your dexterity, and suffice to say, you are the first Governor since we began the passing of the Torch of Unity this year to personally receive the Torch of Unity.

“Nasarawa State is home to an amazing leader who is very hospitable and with wonderful people.

“We hope to see Team Nasarawa perform better than they have ever done in the past in the National Sports Festival this year,” Mbora said.

