Gov Sule Reappoints Ayuba Wandai As NASIEC Chair

…Nasarawa Assembly sets to screen him tomorrow, Tuesday.

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reappointed Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman as Chairman, Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

This speaker, Nasarawa state house of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, Ph’D announced this during plenary on Monday, said the reappointment of Ayuba Usman Wandai was contained in a letter sent to the house by the governor.

Reading the letter during the plenary, Dr Jatau stated that the reappointment of NASIEC Chairman was in line with the power conferred on the Governor by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” With the power conferred on me by the Constitution, Engr Abdullahi Sule, appoint Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman as Chairman, Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC)”

The Speaker, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to communicate to the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the House and to appear for screening on Tuesday.

“And he should appear for screening and possible confirmation tomorrow, September 9th, 2025” the speaker said.