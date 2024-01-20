Gov Sule Reacts To S’Court Victory, Says I Was Expecting To Win

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has revealed that he foresaw his victory at the Supreme Court before the ruling on the state’s governorship election on Friday, January 19.

Governor Sule who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today said he was expecting to win because the verdict from the Appeal Court and one of the split rulings at the state’s election petition tribunal gave him confidence that the Supreme Court would rule in his favour.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Apex Court declared Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 election.

Sule said, “I was expecting to win, the reason being first at the tribunal, we had three judges and they disagreed with themselves, they could not even agree, all the three of them.

“Two of them disagreed with us and therefore we lost, one of them had a very comprehensive report and he voted for us and said we won.

“We picked from there and went to the Appeal Court where there are now more experienced three judges; and all the three of them unanimously said we won, so you can imagine into the Supreme Court with a lot of confidence, I did not doubt in my mind about the fact that we are going to win.

“I am happy it is over. It is finished, that is the end of it and we can now focus on the job and move on.”

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, David Ombugadu, had dragged Sule of the All Progressives Congress to court, challenging his 2023 election victory.

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had on October 2 sacked the governor and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the poll.

Unsatisfied with the judgment, Sule approached the appeal court where he was declared as the winner of the election.