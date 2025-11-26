Gov Sule Presents N517.5bn 2026 Budget To Nasarawa Assembly

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has presented a total of N517.5bn budget estimates for the 2026 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Tagged ‘Budget of Strategic Consolidation’, the document showed that N212, 786.330.249 was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, representing 41.12 per cent, while the sum of N304, 749, 720.66 was earmarked for capital expenditure, representing 58.88 per cent.

The document showed that the social sector topped the sectoral with N170.92 followed by infrastructure, N157.80bn, while education came third with N92.91bn, health N37.19bn, Agriculture and Water resources N31.85bn, information and Tourism N18.65bn, while legislation, Law bd Justice got N16.59bn and N16.09bn respectively among other sectors.

Laying the document before the Lawmakers, at the chambers of the state house of Assembly on Wednesday in Lafia, the governor said that the 2026 budget seek to consolidate ongoing infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity and economic competitiveness, improve the quality and accessibility of basic healthcare and education services, expand job creation through industrialization, SME support and agricultural productivity and sustain investments in security to safeguard lives, property and economic activities among others objectives.

Other highlights of the 2026 budget included, provision of equipment in educational institutions, training of teachers, strengthening of scholarship, upgrading of health facilities and expansion of insurance coverage for vulnerable citizens, provision of agricultural inputs and support to security agencies, among other things.

The governor said that the budget would be funded from revenue from the federation account, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and grants and other sources.

He disclosed that the state had generated a total revenue of N235.048bn, representing 16.16% 0er cent of the total projected revenue for the fiscal year, stating that the amount included N127.20bn from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) and N31bn from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The governor said that his administration had achieved alot in the 2025 budget with the provision of infrastructure, construction of urban and rural roads, provision of healthcare and education services, construction of Lafia Flyover/underpass and provision of security equipment and social services to the people of the state, among other numerous projects executed across the state.

Receiving the document, the speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr Danladi Jatau, assured of the speedy passage of the budget for the overall growth and development of the State.

” I want to reassure you that the 7th Assembly under my leadership will continue to uphold the highest standards of legislative excellence.

“We will remain steadfast in our mandate, and we shall provide the necessary legislative backing to ensure that government policies and programmes are implemented smoothly, effectively and without hindrance, so that our people can continue to enjoy tangible democratic dividends.

” Let me state clearly that this 2026 Appropriation Bill will receive the diligent and timely attention it deserves,” he said.

Dr Jatau urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with all budgetary provisions.

” In this regard, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must rededicate themselves to efficiency and compliance with all budgetary provisions. This is non-negotiable,” he added.

He also called on the people of the state to continue to promote peace, unity, brotherhood and mutual respect, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliations.

” Let us continue to support His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, as we work together to build the Nasarawa State of our dreams,” he said.